Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Decreases By 18.8%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in The LGL Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The LGL Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The LGL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The LGL Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 3,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

See Also

