Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Trading Up 0.2%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 61,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 110,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Sika Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72.

About Sika

(Get Free Report)

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.