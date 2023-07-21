Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Cut to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.25 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Up 42.3 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.