SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Issue $0.27 Monthly Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -255.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $51.69.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

