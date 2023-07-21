SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFR) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 32.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SLF Realisation Fund Trading Down 2.9 %

LON:SLFR opened at GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Friday. SLF Realisation Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.52 ($0.12). The firm has a market cap of £11.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.18.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLF Realisation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLF Realisation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.