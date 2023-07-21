Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target Raised to $324.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Mkm from $298.00 to $324.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $274.43.

Snap-on Stock Down 7.3 %

SNA stock opened at $272.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $200.75 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,784,577 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 34.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 32.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 9.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

