Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.44

Shares of Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.44 and traded as low as $10.58. Sosei Group shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOLTF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sosei Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup cut Sosei Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Sosei Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39.

About Sosei Group

Sosei Group Corporation develops biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of GPR35 agonist, for inflammatory bowel disease/GI disorders, which is in preclinical stage; HTL0016878 for Schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; and PF-07258669 for anorexia.

See Also

