Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 153.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.