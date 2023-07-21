Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 0.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.23 on Friday, reaching $257.86. The stock had a trading volume of 967,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,246. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

