Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 78,508 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,508 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 550,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,819,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $410,000.

IQLT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.23. 235,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,425. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

