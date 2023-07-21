Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 854 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.14. 802,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.16. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

