Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.58. 445,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,803. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

