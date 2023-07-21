Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $535.59 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $535.59 million and $818.86 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00021526 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,877.83 or 1.00021398 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0284599 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $104.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

