Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 1.3%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. 68,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 260,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Southern Energy from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Southern Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.57.
Southern Energy Company Profile
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
