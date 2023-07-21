Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 1.3%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. 68,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 260,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Southern Energy from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Southern Energy alerts:

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy ( CVE:SOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.02 million for the quarter. Southern Energy had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.2178771 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.