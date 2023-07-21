SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $20.09. 29,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 36,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a market cap of $68.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 539,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,620,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 15.72% of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

