SPACE ID Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.71 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000869 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $87.71 million and approximately $12.57 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,350,955 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 338,350,955.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.25987957 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $16,277,969.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

