SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lifted by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $31,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.11. 1,267,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,663. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.84.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

