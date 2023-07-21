SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $29.58.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

