SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,220,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,001,000 after buying an additional 305,788 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 708,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after buying an additional 651,000 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 518,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $55.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

