SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stake Lifted by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Key Financial Inc owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.60. 17,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,874. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

