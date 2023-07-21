SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.