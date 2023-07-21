Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($51.26) to GBX 4,265 ($55.77) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Spectris Stock Performance

Shares of SEPJY stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. Spectris has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.

Spectris Increases Dividend

Spectris Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.2783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 2.02%.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

