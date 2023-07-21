Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has £119 ($155.60) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of £124 ($162.13).
Shares of LON SPX opened at £109.55 ($143.24) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,591.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £107.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £112.42. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 9,448 ($123.54) and a twelve month high of £124.40 ($162.66).
