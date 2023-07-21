Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has £119 ($155.60) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of £124 ($162.13).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Shares of LON SPX opened at £109.55 ($143.24) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,591.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £107.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £112.42. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 9,448 ($123.54) and a twelve month high of £124.40 ($162.66).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

