Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.00

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 119570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,517 shares in the company, valued at $632,714.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,675. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,084,000 after purchasing an additional 624,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after acquiring an additional 112,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.