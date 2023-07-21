Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Down 3.4%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.23. 132,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 718,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Squarespace Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 57,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,771,051.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,722,692 shares in the company, valued at $145,506,140.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $305,846.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,470.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 57,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,771,051.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,722,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,506,140.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,848. 47.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 44.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

