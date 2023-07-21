Stagwell’s (STGW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STGW. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.75.
Stagwell Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.23.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio bought 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,069.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,069.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Stagwell
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Stagwell by 7.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 306,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Stagwell by 983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 161,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 146,704 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 676,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 69,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Company Profile
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stagwell
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.