Stagwell’s (STGW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STGW. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

Insider Activity

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.26 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio bought 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,069.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,069.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Stagwell by 7.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 306,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Stagwell by 983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 161,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 146,704 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 676,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 69,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.