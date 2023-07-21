STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from STAR Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

STAR Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SFIGA remained flat at $81.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25. STAR Financial Group has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

STAR Financial Group Company Profile

STAR Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for STAR Financial Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Central and Northeast Indiana. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

