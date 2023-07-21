Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Down 3% Following Weak Earnings

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $105.28 and last traded at $105.41. 103,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,728,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.72.

The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 895.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,665,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

