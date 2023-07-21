Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $44.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $445.37 million for the quarter.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $118,547.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,709.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $118,547.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,709.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,531 shares of company stock valued at $520,388. Corporate insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,840 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

