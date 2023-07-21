Steem Price Hits $0.19 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $81.90 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,832.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00310164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.76 or 0.00820397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.44 or 0.00541122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00062783 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 283.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00127372 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 439,388,326 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

