Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.28

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and traded as high as $27.80. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares changing hands.

Stellantis Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

