Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

SCM opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 76,208 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

