Stephens Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $87.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.68.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $116.48 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.34.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $954,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

