Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TFIN. B. Riley initiated coverage on Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James cut Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFIN traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 73,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88.

Insider Activity at Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.78%. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $382,818.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 411,345 shares in the company, valued at $20,098,316.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $382,818.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 411,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,098,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.12 per share, with a total value of $132,570.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at $613,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 19,468 shares of company stock valued at $793,028. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFIN. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

