Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Earns Neutral Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

STC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. 888 restated a downgrade rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,894.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 674,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Stories

