Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $250.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $245.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESS. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $243.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $300.33.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,588,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 77.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,388.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 638,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,367,000 after buying an additional 613,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

