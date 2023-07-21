Stifel Nicolaus Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $13.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.
Snap Stock Performance
SNAP stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $65,168.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,412,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,747,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at $707,750,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $65,168.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,412,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,747,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,435,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,269,446.
Institutional Trading of Snap
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
- HPE Gearing Up For Multi-Year Resistance Breakout?
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.