Stifel Nicolaus Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $13.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $65,168.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,412,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,747,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at $707,750,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $65,168.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,412,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,747,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,435,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,269,446.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.