Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SilverCrest Metals Put Options (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,753 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 239% compared to the average daily volume of 811 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

SILV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SILV traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.04. 597,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $889.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

