Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 55,868 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the average daily volume of 35,706 put options.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. 6,675,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,089,981. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,043.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $119,275.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,579,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,583,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $119,275.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,338.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $22,704,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 2,991,427 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 6,939,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,034,000 after buying an additional 2,539,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $10,381,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,338,000 after buying an additional 1,928,021 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAZR shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

