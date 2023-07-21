StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance
Shares of AWH stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
