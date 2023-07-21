StockNews.com Downgrades Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to Buy

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.52. 232,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,930. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

