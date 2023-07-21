StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American Price Performance

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

Atlantic American Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar raised its holdings in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American comprises about 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.