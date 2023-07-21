StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.28.
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
