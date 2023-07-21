StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. William Blair lowered TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

TESS stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.98. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

