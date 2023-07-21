StockNews.com Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.58.

NYSE:BWA opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,620,000 after buying an additional 276,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,258,000 after buying an additional 67,706 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,410,000 after buying an additional 484,794 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

