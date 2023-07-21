StockNews.com Upgrades Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $219.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $470.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.91. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $173.51 and a 12-month high of $324.16.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

