StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend

About StorageVault Canada

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0021 per share. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

