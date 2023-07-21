Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll Sells 5,367 Shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 5,367 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $22,970.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,230 shares in the company, valued at $732,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,105 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $30,267.30.

On Thursday, July 13th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,163 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $48,782.31.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,870 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $61,860.20.

Real Good Food Trading Down 0.9 %

Real Good Food stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 32,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,995. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $111.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

Real Good Food last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Research analysts forecast that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Real Good Food by 9.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Real Good Food by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Real Good Food by 304.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Real Good Food in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Real Good Food



The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

