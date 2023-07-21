Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $249,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,512,000 after purchasing an additional 93,631 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $210.90 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

