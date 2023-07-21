Stratis (STRAX) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $71.68 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.97 or 0.06327686 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00046737 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031584 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,380,909 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

