Streakk (STKK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $10.09 Million

Streakk (STKK) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Streakk token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003376 BTC on popular exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and $137,301.54 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streakk has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 1.02003448 USD and is down -9.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $408,273.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

